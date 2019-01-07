NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the person who was killed in fire late last week in the Florence section of Northampton.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 69-year-old Craig Nehring died as a result of the fire, which broke out around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at his Carolyn Street home.
Northampton firefighters were able to pull Nehring from the fire and get him transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Investigators have determined that the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.
