BECKET, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the man who died in a work site accident along the Mass. Pike.
Emergency crews were called to that accident, which was at the 17.2 mile-marker of the Pike in Becket, around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office said that 26-year-old Brian Simard of North Adams died at the scene.
"No further details will be released at this time as the accident remains under investigation," added spokesperson Fred Lantz.
Detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office, along with the State Police's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and Crime Scene Services, as well as OSHA, are all investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.