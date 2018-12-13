AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released the name of a man who died while cutting down a tree in Amherst
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 38-year-old Thomas Moszynski of Easthampton died in what she described Thursday as a "tree-cutting incident" that occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Flat Hills Road in Amherst.
Carey noted no foul play is suspected, and a compliance officer from OSHA is handling the investigation.
