SHELBURNE FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after a deadly collision in Franklin County this morning.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 51-year-old Peter Toomey of Northampton is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, failure to stay in marked lanes, and negligent motor vehicle homicide following Tuesday's crash.
Investigators said that a 45-year-old Shelburne Falls woman was walking with a companion along Route 2 in Shelburne around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when she was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toomey's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Greenfield District Court.
The crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office and the Mass. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
