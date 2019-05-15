HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the suspect and the victim involved in a Tuesday homicide in Holyoke.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that around 1:45 p.m. yesterday, officers were called to the area of Jackson Street and Clemente Street for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
That victim, identified as 20-year-old Aribertic Rodriguez of Holyoke, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Paul Paradzinski, 67, of Holyoke has been arrested and is facing a murder charge. He was taken into custody at the scene.
"A suspected interaction between the suspect and victim seems to have occurred prior to the shooting at Doc’s Used Cars in South Holyoke," Leydon explained.
The incident remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and state police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office.
