PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are dead following an early-morning fire at a mobile home in Pittsfield, and multiple agencies are still working to figure out the cause.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington has identified the three victims as 25-year-old Austin Fgrzelak of 20 Larch Street in Pittsfield, and 6-year-olds Kasper and Sylas Stone of 11 Lakewood Circle in Pittsfield.
District Attorney Harrington added that both Kasper and Sylas were twin boys.
Around 3:38 Saturday morning, the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a mobile home on Lakewood Circle .
Western Mass News was there when the Pittsfield Fire Chief stated, during a press conference, that crews arrived on scene within ten minutes.
He says they saw heavy fire coming from the mobile home.
With just one fire hydrant on scene, the Pittsfield Fire Department had trouble during the initial attack.
"Crews were in the process of," Pittsfield Fire Chief Robert Czerwinski tells us. "Trying to knock down the fire. There were two victims outside who were transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. We have other victims still remaining inside. We are working an investigation right now with the combined agencies."
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office tells Western Mass News the fire is not suspicious, but they are investigating along with the Pittsfield Police and Fire Departments, State Fire Marshal's office, and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit.
This is the second fatal fire in just four days in Berkshire County, a total of eight individuals dead.
"It's really hard," stated Pittsfield resident Tony Monterosso. "It's heartbreaking, you know, when you hear that. I've seen a lot of tragedies involving kids, and it's the kids that gets you."
Western Mass News did confirm with neighbors that multiple children were living in that home.
The neighboring communities of Lenox and Lanesborough also sent firefighters to the scene to assist with battling the fire.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office reported Saturday evening that they have narrowed the cause of the fire down to either a candle or smoking materials, which were located in the master bedroom of the mobile home.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story closely and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
