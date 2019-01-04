NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northwestern District Attorney's has released the names of the two people who were found dead Thursday in an apartment in Northampton.
The bodies were found in the apartment building on Village Hill Road yesterday morning.
The scene cleared of emergency vehicles later that afternoon and on Friday, what appeared to be a biohazard company was outside of the building.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the D.A.'s office, identified those found dead as 26-year-old Nelson Cardona and 24-year-old Karina Nieves.
While the medical examiner's office will determine the official causes of death, Carey added that "both appear to have died from gunshot wounds" and added that a preliminary investigation suggests that "Cardona likely shot Nieves, and then himself."
According to the D.A.'s office, the two had been in a long-term relationship and had three children together. Those children are safe and are being cared for.
The incident remains under investigation by Northampton Police and troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
