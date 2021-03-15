(WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into a homicide in Chicopee.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Chicopee Police responded to the area of Springfield and Walton Streets late Thursday night after several 911 calls came in reporting shots fired.

Chicopee police investigating incident on Springfield Street CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Springfield Street in Chicopee was temporarily closed for a police investigation Friday morning.

A short time later, Springfield Police were called to the area of Springfield Street and Cunningham Street for a single vehicle crash where one person was found dead.

"Responding emergency medical personnel observed to what appeared to be gunshot wounds the victim had suffered," Leydon explained, adding that an investigation and evidence indicated a crime scene in Chicopee.

One dead following Springfield crash SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a crash in Springfield late Thursday night.

The D.A.'s office has identified the victim as 31-year-old Luis Ramos of Springfield.

The incident remains under investigation by Chicopee Police, Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office, and the D.A.'s murder unit.