(WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into a homicide in Chicopee. 

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Chicopee Police responded to the area of Springfield and Walton Streets late Thursday night after several 911 calls came in reporting shots fired.

A short time later, Springfield Police were called to the area of Springfield Street and Cunningham Street for a single vehicle crash where one person was found dead.

"Responding emergency medical personnel observed to what appeared to be gunshot wounds the victim had suffered," Leydon explained, adding that an investigation and evidence indicated a crime scene in Chicopee.

The D.A.'s office has identified the victim as 31-year-old Luis Ramos of Springfield.

The incident remains under investigation by Chicopee Police, Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office, and the D.A.'s murder unit.  

