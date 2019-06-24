BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The victim of a deadly weekend crash in Belchertown has been identified.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that police were called to a crash along Mill Valley Road, also known as Route 181, around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
"Police said the deceased, who was driving a motorcycle southbound on Mill Valley Road, appeared to have lost control of the vehicle while passing several cars at a high rate of speed around a bend," Carey explained.
The motorcycle then crossed the yellow line and crashed into an oncoming car.
On Monday, Carey identified that victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, as 34-year-old Charles Frangakis of Belchertown.
The crash remains under investigation.
