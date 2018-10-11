Officials have identified the woman killed in a crash earlier this week in Palmer.
Late Monday afternoon, Palmer Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in the area of Park Street and Pinney Street.
The motorcycle operator was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she later died.
The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Carol Hood of Monson, according to Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hamdpen County District Attorney's office.
No arrests have been made.
The crash remains under investigation by Palmer Police, the State Police Crash Accident Reconstruction Section, and the D.A.'s motor vehicle homicide unit.
