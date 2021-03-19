SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released the name of the victim of a homicide earlier this week in Springfield.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hamdpen County District Attorney's office, said that Springfield Police responded to the area of College and Shattuck Streets for a report of shots fired around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
The D.A.'s office has identified that victim as 22-year-old William Parker of Springfield.
The incident remains under investigation by Springfield Police and the D.A. Office's murder unit.
