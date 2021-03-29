SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a weekend homicide in Springfield.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Springfield Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Shawmut Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive driver who had been shot. The male victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

Leydon added that the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Camry Starks of Springfield.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.'s murder unit.