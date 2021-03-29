SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a weekend homicide in Springfield.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Springfield Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Shawmut Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Officers arrived and found an unresponsive driver who had been shot. The male victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One adult male is dead after a shooting on Shawmut Street in Springfield.
Leydon added that the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Camry Starks of Springfield.
The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.'s murder unit.
