SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Victims of two recent shootings in Springfield have been identified.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said 26-year-old Michael Paolerico died after a shooting Tuesday night.
Police, who responded to reports of a gunfire, found Paolerico at the intersection of Orange and Horace Streets around 11 p.m. He was brought to the hospital where we're told he later died.
On Saturday, June 13, officers responded to a shots fired call at the back of a home on Oswego Street.
Once on-scene, they found 26-year old Earl Howard of Westfield. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both incidents remain under investigation.
