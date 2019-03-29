NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified a woman's body that was found Thursday in Northampton.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said the body of a woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found Thursday morning in the area of Elwell State Park in Northampton, near the Connecticut River.
That body has been identified as 46-year-old Holly Bell of East Longmeadow.
Carey noted that the death does not appear to be suspicious and the cause of death will be determined by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.