AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details out of Amherst in connection with a deadly pedestrian accident.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that authorities have identified the victim as 88-year old Eva Fenner of Amherst.
Fenner was hit and killed on Wednesday by a school van that was leaving Crocker Farm Elementary School, where she was walking.
The three children on-board were not injured.
The case remains under investigation.
