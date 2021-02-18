GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An anonymous bomb threat prompted a lockdown at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington.
Around noon Thursday, the college posted on Facebook that local authorities have declared all residence halls on-campus safe, saying:
"The Great Barrington Police Department has secured the Simon's Rock campus and has discredited the anonymous bomb threat that we received this morning."
The campus, given the all-clear, to resume normal activities at 1:30 p.m. Students returned to their dorms and picked up meals at the dining hall.
"At like 10 a.m., I like hear this ponding at the door, and it's like we need to get out of here right now," said Simon's Rock student Charlie Yates.
It was a frightening morning for students at Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington.
Yates told Western Mass News his residence hall evacuated due to an anonymous bomb threat.
At first, students and employees were ordered to shelter-in-place as authorities searched the campus.
“Then I check my phone, and I saw that we had all these texts saying that some building had a bomb threat," he explained. "Which was like so much for me. So, I threw on my clothes and ran out the door.”
Once moved to a safe location, Yates told us he and other students asked to shelter in place while authorities searched the campus. Classes were canceled until at least noon. But Yates said his professor took extra precautions.
"I have a class at 4 p.m. today," he said. "We’re meeting online instead of in-person.”
In downtown Great Barrington, about five minutes away from the campus, there is no visible impact of the incident. The police activity is limited to the school property.
"The lockdown didn’t do that much more in terms of, like, what we can do," Yates said.
Yates added that students had already been self-quarantining due to COVID-19, so they're not allowed in town.
Authorities continue to investigate and plan to remain on campus.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
