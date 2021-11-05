HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Fire crews spent Friday afternoon putting out a house fire in Holland.
State Fire Marshal investigators are now on scene. This as the cause of the fire draws attention to a common issue in homes during the cold months.
Crews were called to this fire around noon Friday. After they entered the home, they realized the fire had started in the chimney.
Tom Baltazar was sitting upstairs in his home on Sandy Beach Road in Holland, on his computer when he noticed smoke.
"I saw some smoke, I looked around and I opened up one of the vents on the side of the house and fire broke out. So I said ok that's it," said Baltazar.
He was able to get his family members and animals out of the house and immediately called 911.
"I ran out of the house and it filled up with smoke in just a few minutes. I couldn't get back to get anything," said Baltazar.
Firefighters arrived on the scene Friday afternoon around noon. Video sent to us by one of the responders from the Holland Police Department shows thick billowing smoke and flames coming from roof.
"When we arrived there was light smoke puffing from the eaves," said Chief James Gagne of the Holland Fire Department.
Firefighters from eight departments spent hours trying to put out the fire.
Crews said the fire was trapped inside the walls of the home.
"They found heat in a three-foot kick wall that was concealing the fire behind it," said Chief Gagne.
Gagne told Western Mass News that the fire started from the chimney.
he says this is the first chimney fire of the season for his department -- but he predicts it won't be the last...
"As the heat fluctuates and you have the warmer days with the colder nights, the residue tends to build up inside the flues of the chimney, and can actually cause a chimney fire," said Chief Gagne.
Gagne wants to remind homeowners with chimneys to have them professionally cleaned every year, to prevent fires like this one from starting.
"When you're lighting them obviously don't use accelerant fuels. You want everything to be organic or paper," said Chief Gagne.
The house was a total loss, but homeowner Stephen Gallo considers himself and his family very lucky.
"My blessings is that it happened during the day, no one was asleep, everyone got out safely, the dogs got out safely, and that's all that matters really," said Gallo.
Crews wrapped up on scene around 3:30 Friday afternoon. Further investigation is now being done by the State Fire Marshal's office.
