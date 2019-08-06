Officials investigating after body was discovered near Community Field Rd. in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Tuesday afternoon in the area of Community Field Road.
According to Sgt. Monsalve of the Holyoke Police Department, officials were called to the area of Community Field Road in the late afternoon hours on Tuesday for a report of a body that was discovered.
The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released, and this incident remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department and the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
We have reached out to the Hampden County District Attorney's office, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.