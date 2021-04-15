BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People are talking in Belchertown about what they saw at a car wash Wednesday night and one local resident caught it all on video.
Eyewitnesses said they were taken back to see a horse being washed at a local car wash.
A Belchertown resident shared a photo with Western Mass News. You can see a person using a pressurized water hose on the horse.
The woman, who asked that her name and face not be shown, told us she was shocked at what she saw.
“You would never power wash yourself or an animal, let alone a horse or anything for that matter, so very, very disheartening to see in our little small town. You know, we’re a small community and it definitely set off a lot of alarms for many people,” the woman explained.
We checked with Belchertown Police and they told us they are aware of the situation and did identify individuals possibly involved. An investigation is underway.
Both the Belchertown Police Department and the animal control are looking into this incident.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.