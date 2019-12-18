Officials investigating after small fire breaks out inside Chicopee Wal-Mart.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are on-scene investigating after a small fire broke out inside the Wal-Mart on Memorial Drive.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, crews were called to the store around 7:00 p.m., where they located and quickly extinguished a small fire in the area where the pharmacy is located.
Customers and employees were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
It is believed that the fire was electrical in nature.
Wilk adds that store associates are being let back inside to prepare for reopening.
Western Mass News has a crew on-scene and we will provide you with the latest updates as soon as more information becomes available.
