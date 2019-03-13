SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is in custody following a fire in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews were called to 74 Vermont Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a fire on a front porch.
Firefighters arrived and found that a fire had started on the first floor then extended up to the second floor porches.
The fire was quickly extinguished and did not extend inside the home.
Leger explained that the city's arson and bomb squad, with assistance from a State Police K-9 unit, determined that it was a set arson fire. He added that Springfield Police have a suspect in custody at an area hospital.
Damage from the fire is estimated at about $10,000.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
