Officials investigating attempted armed robbery in Indian Orchard.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened in the Indian Orchard section of town.
According to Lt. Wyszynski of the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to the Family Dollar on the 300 block of Main Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.
We're told that the suspect did not get away with anything and that they fled the scene on foot.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.
