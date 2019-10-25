SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a camper caught fire Thursday night.

According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, around 8:30 p.m., firefighters were called to Pety's Texaco on Main Street, where they found a travel camper heavily involved in fire.

Crews worked quickly to knock down the flames, and we're told that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.