SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a camper caught fire Thursday night.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, around 8:30 p.m., firefighters were called to Pety's Texaco on Main Street, where they found a travel camper heavily involved in fire.
Crews worked quickly to knock down the flames, and we're told that no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
