Officials investigating car crash on Rt. 19 in Warren.

WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are on-scene investigating a crash that happened Monday evening on Rt. 19.
While details remain limited at this time, Warren officials tell us that the crash occurred in the vicinity of Springfield Road and that at least one vehicle was involved.
We have reached out again to Warren Police and Fire officials for an update on the crash, but have declined our request for comment.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
