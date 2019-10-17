Officials investigating car fire on Pleasant St. in East Longmeadow.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a car fire on Pleasant Street.
According to Sgt. Manley of the East Longmeadow Fire Department, around 8:20 p.m., crews were called to 33 Pleasant Street for a report of a car fire.
Firefighters were able to douse the flames quickly, but what sparked the fire is still under investigation.
We're told that the car was parked and that nobody was inside it when the fire broke out.
No injuries were reported.
Pleasant Street is closed up to Calendar Avenue as authorities continue to investigate.
Sgt. Manley adds that he anticipates that section of roadway will be closed for at least another couple of hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.