SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews in Springfield responded to a car fire on Worthington Street early Saturday morning.
In a picture provided by Springfield Fire, you can see extensive damage to the house and car.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield’s fire commissioner, told Western Mass News the Toyota sedan was engulfed in flames when they arrived, as well as the side of the home.
No one was hurt and the fire was quickly put out.
Leger added that investigators believe the fire was set intentionally.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's arson squad at (413) 787-6370 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
