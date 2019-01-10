CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are investigating the cause of a chimney fire that occurred on Hearthstone Terrace early Thursday morning.
When our crew arrived on scene, firefighters were seen on the rooftop investigating, and flames were not clearly visible.
We are told that the road had not been closed down at any point.
Officials have not stated what caused the fire to occur or if anyone was injured during the incident.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.