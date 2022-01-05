(WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating an apparent accidental death at Jiminy Peak.
Andy McKeever, spokesperson for the Berkshire District Attorney's office, said that 30-year-old Kimberlee Francoeur of Lanesborough was operating a snowmobile Tuesday when a snow groomer operator backed into her.
Emergency crews responded and tried to save Francoeur's life, but she was pronounced dead around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
"According to witness statements, Francoeur was working as a snowmaker and the snowmobile she was operating was stopped on the mountain when the snow groomer operator backed into the vehicle. Francoeur succumbed to the injuries she suffered in the collision," McKeever explained.
The medical examiner's office will determine the exact cause and manner of death.
The incident remains under investigation by Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office.
