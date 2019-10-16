GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after a person in state custody died over the weekend.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that a 35-year-old male detainee from Jamaica, VT was found unresponsive Saturday afternoon during a cell check at the Franklin County Jail and House of Correction.
That man had been arrested earlier in the day by Mass. State Police on narcotics-related charges. He was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of death will be determined by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The case remains under investigation by state police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office and the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.