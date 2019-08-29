SUFFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that happened near the Massachusetts border Thursday afternoon.
According to Suffield Police officials, a car and a dump truck collided near the area of Babbs Road.
We're told that at least one person was killed in the accident.
It is unclear if any other injuries were reported.
Suffield Police said that Mountain Road was closed at Babbs Road and Copper Hill Road, but has since reopened.
Southwick Police added that Congamond Road was also closed due to that crash.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.