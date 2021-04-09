HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a fire at a Holyoke building Friday morning.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that firefighters responded to D&S Plating Company on Cabot Street around 6:20 a.m. for a report of smoke in the building.
Upon arrival, they found fire in the roof rafters of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, but it took another hour to chase hot spots and remove smoldering rafters.
The building was safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Cavagnac noted that the fire started in the ceiling above an industrial oven and the cause remains under investigation.
