Officials investigating fire at paper manufacturing facility in Ware.

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out on the roof of a local manufacturing facility Thursday afternoon.
According to Ware Fire officials, around 12:40 p.m., crews were called to the area of Cummings Road for a report of a fire on the roof over an office area.
Fire officials arrived on scene to find a fire on the rooftop of the Kanzaki Specialty Papers manufacturing facility.
As a result, the building was evacuated and we're told that everyone was able to get out of the building safely.
Once everyone was out, firefighters went in and were able to not only contain the fire, but douse it quickly.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Ed Wloch, the interim Chief for the Ware Fire Department, says that, upon further investigation, the fire had sparked while a roofing company was melting tar down on the roof.
While an approximate cost of damages has not yet been released yet, officials say that the building sustained minor damage.
Members of the State Police, Warren Fire Department, and the Palmer Fire Department were all called in to assist.
Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been made available.
