Officials investigating fire at Pinocchio's Restaurant.

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at Pinocchio's Restaurant.
While details surrounding the fire remain limited at this time, Palmer Fire officials tell us that they, along with the Bondsville Fire Department, were called, around 2:00 a.m., to assist the Three Rivers Fire Department with a fire that broke out at Pinocchio's Restaurant.
Western Mass News reached out to management at Pinoccio's Restaurant for a comment.
When we called, we received a recorded message stating that the restaurant was closed at this time for renovations and will be opening sometime in August under a new name.
We have reached out to the Three Rivers Fire Department, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
