Officials investigating fire that broke out at Chicopee home.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a home in Chicopee Friday night.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, crews were called to 505 Chicopee Street just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
We're told that all occupants that were inside the building made it out safely.
However, our crew on scene reports that a dog was injured as a result of the fire.
The extent of the dog's injuries are unknown at this time.
Wilk adds that it took Chicopee firefighters approximately a half hour to get the flames under control.
Chicopee Street remains closed to through traffic.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officials continue to investigate.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
