STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out at a home on Brookfield Road Tuesday night.
Sturbridge Fire officials tell us that firefighters were called to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a home at 140 Brookfield Road just after 7:00 p.m.
Shortly after arriving, firefighters sounded a second alarm, which requires mutual aid from surrounding towns.
As a result, Sturbridge Police blocked off Brookfield Road to one lane of traffic.
Thankfully, firefighters were able to contain and quickly douse the flames at the residence.
Everyone that was inside made it safely and no injuries were reported.
Members of the Brookfield and Southbridge Fire Departments assisted Sturbridge firefighters and the Brimfield Fire Department was called in to cover any calls that came to the Sturbridge Fire station.
It is unclear if the people that resided at the address were allowed back into their home or if they were forced to look for other means of shelter.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sturbridge Fire Department.
