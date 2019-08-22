Officials investigating fire that broke out at West Springfield home.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out at a home on Meadowbrook Avenue Thursday night.
According to Lt. Polastry of the West Springfield Police Department, officials were called to the area of 51 Meadowbrook Avenue around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
We spoke with firefighters on scene, who tell us that they encountered heavy, dark smoke emitting from the roof of the residence.
West Springfield Police blocked a portion of Meadowbrook Avenue off to traffic as crews worked to douse the flames.
At least two people were home when the fire broke out.
Thankfully, everyone was able to make it out safely, and no injuries were reported.
Officials say that the home sustained extensive smoke and water damage.
An estimated cost of damages has not been released yet.
West Springfield Fire officials tell us that firefighters cleared the scene just before 11:20 p.m.
We're told that the occupants that reside at 51 Meadowbrook Avenue were not displaced.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the fire originated in an interior wall near the roof area of the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the West Springfield Fire Department.
