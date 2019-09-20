Officials investigating 'large disturbance' at Holyoke High School.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a disturbance that happened at Holyoke High School Friday night.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department says that a "very large disturbance" happened shortly after the football game between Holyoke and Putnam concluded.
Lt. Albert stated that no arrests were made and order was restored soon after police arrived on scene.
It is unclear if anyone was injured or what lead up to the incident.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
