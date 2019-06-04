PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple departments called Tuesday to the scene of a massive house fire on Palmer Road in Three Rivers.
The Three Rivers fire chief told us he could see smoke the moment they started pulling out of the fire station, about a quarter of a mile down the road, and immediately called in for extra help.
Around 8:45 a.m. today, Three Rivers Fire was called to 2002 Palmer Road for reports of thick black smoke and flames.
"I heard an ambulance, I heard fire departments, and I got a phone call that something was on fire. My son called me. I came out and the house across the street was engulfed in flames," said Annette Gehlhausen, who lives across the street.
Everyone inside was able to get out safely.
Neighbors filled the streets as crews battled the fire.
"The fire was going and just not quitting. I’m surprised by that more than anything. I’ve seen enough fires, but this one just had legs," said Kevin Bowler, who lives in the neighborhood.
Three Rivers Fire Chief Scott Turner told Western Mass News that the two story, multi-family home presented firefighters with a number of challenges.
"It was built in the 30s, so it’s all wood frame and the fire was able to move really fast through the building. It was beyond the point where we could send anybody in, so it was a fast moving fire. Everything was done externally, nobody was going inside. We confirmed everyone was out of the building and went from there," Turner explained.
Seven different departments assisted with the three alarm fire. The state fire marshal's office is still investigating a cause.
"It appeared to be in the area where the garage is, so it could have been first or second floor, but generally, that part of the house," Turner added.
The fire chief said the house is a total loss.
The Red Cross is also assisting the two families impacted by the fire.
