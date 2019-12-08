SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is a possible water main break that occurred on Ruby Road connected to Tiffany Street in Springfield.
The Communications Manager of Springfield's Water and Sewer Commission, Jaimye Bartak confirmed with Western Mass News the possible break occurred around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Bartak said they have the situation under control and will start working on the break early Monday morning when they have more equipment and manpower at their disposal.
Officials are still investigating if it is a main break and how it occurred.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
