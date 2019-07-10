NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A series of suspicious fires along the bike path in Northampton have police looking for answers.
A reward now being offered if you know who is responsible.
Friday’s fire along the bike path near Hatfield Street is the most recent after police responded to several others in the past couple weeks.
Morning, afternoon or night, the bike path through Northampton is a busy spot.
"Bikers, walkers, runners, baby strollers, that kind of thing," Northampton resident Kristine Ross tells us.
Over the last month, a number of suspicious fires have left many in the community feeling uneasy.
"It is a major concern, and it’s unfortunate and I hope it stops," continued Ross.
Shortly afternoon midnight on June 3, police responded to the bike path underneath the Jackson Street Bridge for reports of a small fire.
Later that morning, around 7:45, police were called to the bike path behind 256 Prospect Street for another small brush fire.
Then, on June 19, around one in the afternoon, one of the bikes at the docking station at State and Stoddard Streets was set on fire, and, around 3:45 am on June 27, a second bike was found on fire along with a nearby tree.
Up to $5,000 is being offered if anyone knows who is responsible for the suspicious fires.
"After the first one, I couldn’t believe it. I was just like why? Then, when they did the second one. I was like are you kidding me? What is going on here?," asked Northampton resident Patricia Thore-Vertucci.
Patricia lives next to the docking station on Stoddard Street.
She tells Western Mass News she continues to keep a close eye on activity that happens along the bike path.
"I'm up different times a night and different times in the day, and I see a lot and I call it in a lot. I’m kind of the person that keeps that place, because they try to sleep there and drink there. I have a 12-year-old who likes to ride it and that’s not happening there," added Patricia.
If you have any information about the fires, you’re asked to call the Northampton Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.