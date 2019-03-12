WORTHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a snowmobile crash involving a military helicopter.
Mass. State Police told Western Mass News there was a crash involving a snowmobile around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a private airstrip on Route 112 in Worthington.
A member with the Worthington Fire and Rescue told us the snowmobile collided with the military helicopter that was on the airstrip.
We did see the snowmobile getting loaded onto a tow truck around 10 p.m. and get taken away.
State Police did not know if there were any injuries.
We’re told Mass. Environmental Police are currently investigating as well. Messages seeking additional information have not yet been returned.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
