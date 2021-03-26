ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Adams.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said that troopers assigned to their office, along with Adams Police, North Adams Police, and the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office, are on the scene at 1 East Hoosac Street in Adams.
"The early evidence suggests that the death appears to be an isolated incident," the D.A.'s office added.
An autopsy will be performed by the medical examiner's office to determine the manner and cause of death, as well as confirm identity.
Anyone with information is asked to call Adams Police at (413) 743-1212.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
