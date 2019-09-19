SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are on the scene of a crash in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that three vehicles were involved in that crash near 385 Franklin Street.
Injuries have been reported. However, it's not immediately known how many people have been hurt or the severity of those injuries.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.