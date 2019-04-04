NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have cleared the scene of an investigation at an Elks Lodge in Northampton.
Our crew on-scene saw police tape around the area and several police cruisers outside the Elks Lodge on Spring Street in the Florence section of town for most of the day.
Officials with the lodge posted on Facebook that there was a "tragic incident" in their parking lot.
Few details have been released.
Calls to Northampton Police have not yet been returned.
The Northwestern District Attorney's office said that the incident is being investigated as an unattended death. However, no other information was available.
The president of the lodge told Western Mass News that there is no threat to the lodge and that they expect to be open on Friday.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
