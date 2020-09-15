SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a recently-installed Black Lives Matter mural has been defaced.

City officials said Tuesday that the vandalism appears to be from a vehicle's 'burnout' and was discovered this morning.

The mural was just painted last weekend along Court Street in Springfield, across from City Hall.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement:

“Upon hearing about the vandalism on the Black Lives Matter mural this morning, I immediately instructed Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and our city team to review the video footage from our surveillance cameras on Court Street to investigate this act of intolerance. We will find out who did this and the individual(s) will be held responsible. In addition, I have instructed our dedicated city crews to repair the vandalism on the mural and our city street.” “Our community came together peacefully over the weekend in a show of unity, mutual respect and understanding...Unfortunately, there are still some in our community that look to divide us – my goal will always be to unite us. There will be zero tolerance with regards to the desecration of any monument in our city.”

