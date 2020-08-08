EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The investigation into the death of a 5-year-old girl in Easthampton has ended with no criminal charges being filed, according to a statement from Mary Carey, communications director for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
Easthampton Police responded on Dec. 21, 2018 to a 911 call from a residence on Treehouse Circle, Carey said.
The child was found unresponsive and transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton where she was pronounced dead, Carey said.
Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and the Easthampton Police Department jointly investigated the girl’s death along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).
The OCME found that the cause of the girl’s death was “undetermined,” Carey said. Investigators found no evidence of criminal activity surrounding the death.
