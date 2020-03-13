SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On the heels of several Connecticut school districts, including Enfield, closing indefinitely, because of the coronavirus, the Springfield School Committee met tonight to discuss their plans going forward.
The Springfield School Committee voted to ban all school trips until further notice.
This includes both foreign and domestic.
As you'd imagine, there was a lot of debate over making this decision.
Tonight, the committee heard from the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, who advised against allowing any school trips overseas or in the U.S.
Some of the committee members were contemplating if the travel ban should be limited to thirty days or if students should still be able to travel within Massachusetts.
“We think any travel at this point just doesn't make any sense as this disease is spreading, so we wanted to put a temporary ban on it and see how this thing goes, but it wasn't worth taking a chance on our most prized possession, our kids," Springfield Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick tells us.
Several schools in Connecticut are closed due to the coronavirus.
The Springfield School District will work with the state Department of Public Health if things get to that point.
“Well, we don’t have any plans at this juncture for school closures. We’re getting more information literally by the minute," added Superintendent Warwick.
Superintendent Warwick did say he has a state conference call tomorrow and things can change at any moment.
