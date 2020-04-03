SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Viewers have been reaching out to Western Mass News sharing complaints about used latex gloves littering the ground throughout many western Mass communities.
For those driving throughout the area, it’s impossible to miss the used latex gloves in parking lots, streets and sidewalks.
At one store Friday, Western Mass News found almost 30 used gloves within minutes.
“We are getting ready to see cases that are spiking at this point, and we need everybody to help us,” said Helen Caulton-Harris, commissioner of Health and Human Services.
As cases of COVID-19 are projected to spike soon, many people are taking precautions including wearing latex gloves into stores and around town.
Those same used gloves are being found in parking lots, streets and neighborhoods -- an issue Western Mass News has been following.
“They are on the ground and could have an impact as far as others who may come in contact. I need to pick them up,” Caulton-Harris said.
Caulton-harris told Western Mass News over the phone that this poses many risks to the community.
“There’s a potential for latex gloves to clog sewer lines, and so I think that’s something we don’t think about a lot. But if latex gloves were to get into sewers, that could have an impact as well,” she explained.
She said although it’s impossible to monitor every individual to make sure people are disposing of latex gloves properly, she just asks for the cooperation of the public.
“The city of Springfield really needs the public support for everything we’re doing right now. The city of Springfield’s numbers are continuing to rise. I expect that’s going to continue to happen. The only way we can combat this virus is by working together in a partnership,” she said.
Those who see used latex gloves around are asked to contact their town's Department of Public Works.
