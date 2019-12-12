WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a close call earlier in the week at a local reservoir, the West Springfield Fire Department is reminding the public about the importance of ice safety.
Even though it may feel like winter, the West Springfield Fire Department made it very clear that the ice is still not thick enough for foot traffic.
They told Western Mass News that on Tuesday, they preformed their first ice search and attempted rescue after they recived a tip from a concerned resident saying there were foot prints that lead into the reservoir, but none coming out.
"We have to take the story for what it's worth. In this situation, the story did have some credibility to it, so out of an abundance of caution, we would search the water as safely as possible and, in the end, we deemed no one was in there," said West Springfield Police Lt. C.J. Bartone.
Bartone told Western Mass News that even though no one was found, they wanted to take the opportunity to remind everyone the importance of ice safety.
First and foremost, Bartone said that, right now, the ice is not thick enough for any form of ice skating, fishing, or hockey. He said we need to have a longer period of sustained cold weather, lasting through the day and the night, making ice that is at least 4 inches thick.
