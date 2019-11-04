LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News received word late Monday afternoon from the Mass. Department of Public Health that a Connecticut resident with the measles is responsible for recent exposure to some residents in the Longmeadow and East Longmeadow area.
However, we're told all notifications have been made and there are no active cases of measles in either community.
This marks the second time in a month that the Mass. DPH has contacted Longmeadow about possible exposure.
"We have been informed in the town of Longmeadow that a place of business, the employees of a place of business, and a residence were exposed to active cases of measles," said Longmeadow health director Beverly Hirschhorn.
Hirschhorn told Western Mass News that she was notified by the Department of Public Health about the first possible measles exposure two-and-a-half weeks ago. Then, she said, just last week, she got a call about a second Longmeadow resident possibly exposed in another location in the area.
"Fortunately, in both circumstances, the individuals involved had received two shots of MMR," Hirschhorn explained.
Because measles is so highly contagious, Hirschhorn said the state doesn't waste any time and requires any health care provider who even suspects a case of measles to immediately contact the Department of Public Health.
Mass. DPH then immediately contacts the health department of the city or town where exposure may have happened.
"We get names and contact information to follow up with as to whether they are susceptible or not," Hirschhorn added.
While she could not be more specific on dates and locations, Hirschhorn said the two people with the measles were not from Longmeadow and wants to assure town residents that in each case, the exposure was minimal and every person who may have been at either place has been contacted and evaluated.
"[Reporter: so the public is not in danger?] No, the general public was never in danger. This was a specific, one was the staff of a specific commercial location, the other were patients of a waiting room of a facility. They knew when the suspected case had arrived and had an idea of who was sitting in the waiting room," Hirschhorn said.
Hirshhorn emphasized the fact that everyone, no matter what the age, should know whether they've been properly vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, which is a series of two shots.
